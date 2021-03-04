Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of modern times - and we want to hear what you've been doing to help fight it. Here's a message from Argus editor Gavin Thompson on a new campaign being run by the Argus, and our parent company Newsquest:

COVID-19 has dominated our lives for the past year, impacting our jobs, our homes, even whether we can see or hug our loved ones. So it’s easy not to see beyond it.

But while our society and governments have been harnessing all their efforts to tackle this crisis, - developing vaccines, bringing in emergency laws and changing the way we all behave - another one is in danger of being neglected.

You don’t have to travel to the Polar ice caps to see its this crisis is real – just look at the flooding across South Wales these past two years.

This crisis needs the same kind of response as Covid, locally and globally. We need our leaders to focus on it – they would say this is already the case but so far we have goals but lots of questions about how they can be achieved.

Our private businesses have developed vaccines to combat Covid, we now need that same focus on solutions to help our planet too.

And we need behavioural change. Covid has shown we can do this, but it has also pushed us back to using more disposable throw-away items, from masks to cleaning wipes.

We’ll be highlighting climate issues in a weekly page in the Argus as well as news from local businesses and organisations too. Share your climate action news with us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk