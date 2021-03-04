MORE than 200,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

The health board announced on Tuesday it had passed the milestone just 24 days after reaching 100,000 vaccination doses.

This comes just days after the Welsh Government announced it had administered one million vaccine doses across the whole of Wales.

A health board spokesman said: “Just 24 days after we announced that we had administered over 100,000 vaccines, we are incredibly delighted to announce the fantastic news that we have now given over 200,000 vaccinations (combination of first and second doses).

“We are so proud of our vaccination teams including GPs and our mobile teams who are working extremely hard administering vaccines as safely and quickly as possible.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience, understanding and continued support as we work through our priority lists.”

As of Sunday, February 28, 91.3 per cent of over 80s had received their first dose, along with 93.8 per cent of 75 to 79 year olds and 94.3 per cent of 70-74 year olds. 89.9 per cent of 65 to 69 year olds had received their first dose.

Across Wales - up to the end of Tuesday - 942,017 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 124,781 of these have had a second dose.

If you are aged 80 years and over, aged 70-71 or clinically extremely vulnerable and have not been invited for an appointment, you should contact your GP. If you are in priority groups five to nine and have not been invited to have you vaccination yet, you will receive this in the coming weeks.