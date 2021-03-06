Young people from across Gwent got the chance to put their questions to decision makers as part of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s third Youth Question Time event.
The virtual event saw more than 100 young people joining from across Gwent.
Questions were asked on issues such as mental health, career prospects, youth homelessness and domestic abuse.
Maisy Evans from Torfaen’s Youth Council chaired the event.
MORE NEWS:
- Council tax bills will increase by 3.7 per cent in Newport in April
- Tributes to man who built huge business from Chepstow attic
- Over 200,000 coronavirus vaccine doses given out in Gwent
She said: “This was a fantastic event and was really well attended. It is so important that young people get to ask these questions to people who can really make a difference.
“The audience asked some very difficult questions and the open and transparent responses from the panel were greatly appreciated.”
The panel included the police and crime commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert and chief constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly.
Mr Cuthbert said: “The decisions that we take as public and third sector organisations in Gwent will have a direct impact on children and young people, and it is right that they have the opportunity to hold us to account.
“It is crucial that their views are considered at every stage of the decision making process and this event is just one of the ways we are working with our partners to listen to children and young people about what is really important to them.”