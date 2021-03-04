A “SADISTIC” bully who threatened to disfigure his girlfriend by throwing acid in her face is starting a long prison sentence.

Jamie Menzies, 25, from Barry, subjected his former partner to an horrific campaign of domestic abuse, prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how his victim thought she was going to die after her ex-lover throttled, punched and beat her during a shocking cycle of violence.

Menzies tormented the woman for years and tried to make her drink bleach at one point.

The defendant, formerly of Deere Road, Ely, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and three counts of common assault.

During one episode, Mr Jones said: “The defendant covered her from head to toe in pasta sauce.

“She called him a woman beater and that annoyed him.

“He was enjoying doing it. He was laughing as he was doing it.”

The prosecutor added: “The defendant threatened to bomb her family’s home and pour acid over her face.”

Mr Jones said Menzies had previous convictions for battery, public disorder and producing cannabis.

Hashim Salmman, mitigating, told of how Menzies’ sister had been tragically killed after being struck in 2012 by a hit-and-run driver in the Ely area of Cardiff.

His barrister said his client had turned to cannabis to try and help him cope with his problems.

Judge Daniel Williams said to the defendant: “It’s clear you enjoyed inflicting violence upon her and gained satisfaction insulting and humiliating her.

“On one occasion, you subjected her to a sustained and sadistic attack.

“You throttled your victim and you kneed her to the throat.

“She feared you would kill her. There was gratuitous degradation of her.”

He jailed Menzies for 33 months and made him the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

The complainant and her supporters cheered as the defendant was sentenced.