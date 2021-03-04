A FORMER Gwent Police officer is to face allegations of behaving “sexually inappropriately towards a female colleague and a female member of the public”.

A gross misconduct hearing is due to take place into the case of former force sergeant Andrew Wiltshire.

The charge relates to an incident in London in 2018.

The full allegation against him states: “Being a police officer with Heddlu/Gwent Police, you breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in Schedule 2 to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 by behaving sexually inappropriately towards a female colleague and a female member of the public whilst on a ‘shift day out’ in London on Friday 5 January 2018.”

Mr Wiltshire’s hearing is due to begin at Gwent Police’s headquarters in Cwmbran on Tuesday, March 9.