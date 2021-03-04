MEGHAN Markle has said the Royal Family cannot expect her to stay silent if they are “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex will sit down with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night for a two-hour special on CBS before it is aired in the UK on Monday night.

A clip of Meghan making the remarks to Oprah Winfrey was released in the early hours of Thursday, in which she added “a lot … has been lost already”.

The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.

The couple's interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals.

In the 30-second clip released on social media, Winfrey asks the duchess: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

She replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The bombshell clip was released amid allegations of bullying at the palace, with Meghan accused by her royal aides.

"There's a lot that's been lost already."



Past and present employees are to be invited to speak in confidence about their experiences of working for Meghan, after it was alleged she drove out two personal assistants and that staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

“The Royal Household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Meghan's spokesman said: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."