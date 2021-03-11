19 April – 19 May 2021

Sow, grow and share veg

From 19th April to 19th May, Food for Life Get Togethers are encouraging everyone to sow, grow and share veg with their communities.

Plant and Share Month is a celebration of growing, launched by Food for Life Get Togethers (FFLGT), a Soil Association programme funded by the National Lottery.

It has been a long, isolating winter, and never more have we, as a nation, recognised the need to connect with our communities, and where our food comes from.

Yet only 29 per cent of those surveyed said they know the names of people who live on their street. As the days lengthen and hope appears on the horizon, it’s time to grow not just veg, but new friendships too.

Food for Life Get Togethers are about bringing communities together and giving people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to connect while enjoying real, healthy food.

Whether you are growing in yoghurt pots for the first time or you are a seasoned grower with an allotment, Plant and Share Month is for you. It’s incredibly simple:

Plant your seeds Help them grow Share the seedlings

Helen Browning, CEO of Soil Association says:

“Covid-19 has shone a light on the importance of friendship, and our need as a nation to maintain good physical and mental health. Food plays a crucial factor in both.

Growing your own is fantastic way to promote locally grown, sustainable produce whilst building stronger community links.

Whether it’s cress on your windowsill, courgettes in your garden or runner beans on an allotment – anyone can get involved this Plant and Share Month. I encourage everyone to register today!”

Get involved

free resources to help you plant and grow veg seeds, and share them with a neighbour, including a window poster and growing toolkit!

Enter our competition for the most creative container! Follow @SAfoodforlife for details on how to enter or look out for the email in your inbox!

remember to always follow the Government Covid-19 guidelines in your area.