Recently in the House of Commons I questioned the UK government on the judgment against Matt Hancock, the English Health Secretary, for the public contracts and public money given to his friends and cronies without a proper tender process.

The UK government have no respect for honest, law-abiding citizens who play by the rules and that is unacceptable.

Last week we saw the Chancellor deliver the budget.

The country was crying out for a Budget to put the country on the road to recovery and right the wrongs of the last decade by rebuilding our economic foundations.

This Budget just papers over the cracks. The Office for Budget Responsibility has confirmed that the Conservative government’s mismanagement has left Britain with the worst economic crisis of any major economy, meanwhile the chancellor freezes pay for key public sector workers who have got us through this crisis.

We need to learn the lessons of this pandemic, not go back to the insecurity of the past. But this Chancellor has the wrong priorities and is totally out of touch with what this country needs.

This is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I feel it important to have a conversation about my experience with the disorder. For those who are unaware of the condition, endometriosis occurs when the endometrial tissue starts to grow on other pelvic organs that are outside of the womb and it can be very painful and uncomfortable for the one in 10 women who suffer from it.

I was first diagnosed with endometriosis when I was working as a physiotherapist. As usual, the pain was intense, and I ended up collapsing at work and was quickly taken around to the A&E department for an emergency laparoscopy. For most women, a diagnosis can take up to eight years, and although my diagnosis was sudden, I had been suffering with heavy periods since I was a teenager. My pain was dismissed as ‘women’s problems’ and was never investigated.

We desperately need to end the stigma for the 1.5 million women with endometriosis in the UK and I hope that women feel comfortable enough to contact their GPs about their symptoms and get the diagnosis and treatment that I had 30 years ago.

