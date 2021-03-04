ONE new coronavirus death has been confirmed today in Gwent, among 10 across Wales.

And there have been 36 new cases confirmed in Gwent, out of 267 in Wales, as case rates continue to fall.

Today's newly confirmed death in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) takes the total here since the pandemic began to 942, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is 5,366.

There have been 40,372 confirmed cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, out of 204,463 across Wales. Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, 12; Newport, 12; Torfaen, five; Blaenau Gwent, five; Monmouthshire, two.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - for the week to February 27 - has fallen to 53.1 per 100,000 population. The rate for Gwent for that period is 60.6 per 100,000.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 951,540 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 139,445 of these have had a second dose.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

Blaenau Gwent (38.6 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to February 27, and the sixth lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (43.3) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (74 per 100,000) has the highest rate in Gwent to that date, and the third highest rate in Wales. Torfaen (63.9) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Newport (63.4) has the sixth highest rate in Wales.

Ceredigion 20.6 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (21.5) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to February 27.

Gwynedd (94.7) and Conwy (89.6) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 27, was 5.5 per cent. Caerphilly (7.3 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 29

Wrexham - 25

Flintshire - 24

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 18

Powys - 15

Swansea - 15

Bridgend - 13

Caerphilly - 12

Newport - 12

Denbighshire - 11

Gwynedd - 11

Carmarthenshire - 11

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Anglesey - six

Conwy - six

Blaenau Gwent - five

Torfaen - five

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Ceredigion - four

Monmouthshire - two

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - nine

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.