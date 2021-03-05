A YOUNG mother was warned all sentencing options – including prison – are open after she pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman.
Nadine Davies, 26, of Walton Close, Newport, admitted causing actual bodily harm to Michelle Jones in the city.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the attack took place on November 20, 2019.
Martha Smith-Higgins, defending Davies, successfully applied for a pre-sentence report.
MORE NEWS:
- Thug shattered rugby fan’s jaw and cheekbone after drinking game turned ugly
- Extreme animal pornography man and Christmas Day drink driver in court
She said: “The defendant is a young woman of 26 with no previous convictions.
“She has a young family and her last child was born a number of weeks ago.”
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned the case until April 1.
He granted Davies bail but told her “all sentencing options are open”.
The prosecution was represented by David Pinnell.