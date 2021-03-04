THE nominees for the EE Rising Star Award have been announced - and a Welsh actress has made the list.

The EE Rising Star Award, now in its 16th year, is the only award at the EE British Academy Film Awards voted for by the public.

The five nominees were announced as part of a virtual event live-streamed from The Savoy in London.

Hosted by BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry and film broadcaster Edith Bowman, 2014 EE Rising Star nominee George MacKay announced the highly anticipated nominee shortlist for 2021 via livestream.

Morfydd Clark, from Cardiff, has been singled out by critics for her performance in Rose Glass’s award-winning debut Saint Maud.

MORE NEWS:

Hailed as the ‘Star of Tomorrow’ by Screen International, Ms Clark was identified by The Guardian as the ‘Breakout Star’ of the 2019 festival circuit and has gone on to win the London Critic’s Circle Award for ‘British/Irish Actress of the Year’, be nominated for a BIFA award in the category of ‘Best Actress’ and has also been longlisted in BAFTA’s ‘Leading Actress’ category for 2021.

She appeared as both Dora Spenlow and Clara Copperfield in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, and as young Jane in Craig Robert’s Eternal Beauty opposite Sally Hawkins in 2020.

She is currently in New Zealand filming a lead role in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings.

Ms Clark said: “I’m delighted and disbelieving that I have been nominated for such a prestigious award by BAFTA and the EE Rising Star jury, thank you to all who compiled the list of nominees.

“I am honoured to be recognised among this group of talented, British actors.

"It has been a difficult year for many people, and I hope the next few months will bring hope and a brighter future for the arts.”

The other nominees for the EE Rising Star Award 2021 are:

Bukky Bakray;

Conrad Khan;

Kingsley Ben-Adir;

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.

This year, the EE Rising Star Award jury panel was tasked with selecting the five nominees from a comprehensive list of up-and-coming talented actors and actresses – for the first time in the award’s history this took place virtually.

The jury was chaired by BAFTA Chair and award-winning television producer, Krishnendu Majumdar, producer and director Anand Tucker, actors Naomi Ackie, Jo Hartley and Alicia Vikander, casting directors Leo Davis, Nina Gold and Lucy Bevan, creative director Gaylene Gould and other leading industry specialists and entertainment journalists.

EE Rising Star Award broadcaster, Edith Bowman, said: “It is an honour to once again announce the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, this year feels more special than ever.

“I am always astonished by the calibre of talent which are presented every year, and the five shortlisted nominees for 2021 are no exception, with their breath-taking ability to tell stories and transform into a character who the audience trust and believe in.

“As always, this is the only award which the British public can have their say and vote for their winner. I for one can’t wait to find out who film fans across the country are most invested in and want to see take home this incredible accolade.”

Hosted from The Savoy, London, The EE Rising Star Award announcement continues the venue’s rich connections with the world of performing arts, and underlines its commitment to supporting film, theatre and television in the UK.

EE has been a long-standing partner of BAFTA’s Film Awards, working with BAFTA to bring film fans closer to the awards through the magic of technology.

Since the partnership began, EE has not only worked with BAFTA to introduce the EE Rising Star Award but also used its award-winning network to create new and exciting opportunities for film fans to be part of the action.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA

The winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, on BBC One.