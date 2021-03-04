THE Loose Women panel has urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey this weekend.

The interview will air on Monday, 8 March at 9pm on ITV and will be available on the ITV Hub, the broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The two-hour primetime special will first air on Sunday, March 7, from 9pm-11pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

But Loose Women panellists Janet Street-Porter and Coleen Nolan think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should seek to postpone the interview for the sake of the Queen while Prince Philip remains in hospital.

Asked for her thoughts on the situation by the show’s host Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter: "When I saw the clip of the Queen talking the other day, very unusually about getting the Covid jab, I thought for the first time how much older she actually looked and how much tinier.

"I thought how the Queen must feel. She hasn't been able to go to the hospital because they always keep these things... they play them down.

"Personally, I think that Harry and Meghan would be well advised to ask for it to be postponed, but whether the network will take any notice is another matter because they've already announced they're extending it by half an hour, meaning the network will make so much more money from advertising."

She added: "I'm not suggesting Harry and Meghan are making anything because apparently they haven't taken a fee for it.

"I must say if it was my grandad I'd be a little bit uncomfortable about it."

Coleen Nolan echoed her colleague’s thoughts.

She said: "If they could change it I think they should for themselves as well. If this is an opportunity to get their point of view across and get their story across, I don’t think they should instantly start something that people are gonna be negative about, like 'how can you do this when your grandad is so ill'.

"For their own sake and also for the Queen's sake and the rest of the family, I think they should postpone it."