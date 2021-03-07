A SOUTH Wales woman has published her first book.

Helyn Latimer, who attended Bryn Hafren School in Barry, has written a book about a Snowdonia billy goat who goes too far to get what he wants and - with help from some loyal friends - discovers that he can be his best self and reach for his dreams.

Ms Latimer, of St Athan, is a puppeteer, musician and teacher, but Bully Goat Griff is her debut book.

The book - written for children aged seven to 12 and illustrated by Patrick Coombes - explores the issue of bullying while sharing a positive message about seeking to reach your potential in life.

Ms Latimer said: “Becoming an author has been a big dream of mine for a long time, so I'm delighted now to present to you my first book which was written in lockdown while my puppets were resting.

“During lockdown, we were treated to the sight of Welsh goats venturing down from the mountain near Llandudno and this was another inspiration behind the book, as these mischievous and humorous creatures caused havoc in people’s gardens.

“I am already in the process of writing my next book and I am sure there will be many more to follow."

Ms Latimer has more than 25 years of experience working in television, theatre and schools – she trained at The Birmingham School of Speech and Drama, later completing her PGCE in Swansea.

She has worked extensively as a music tutor with Community Music Wales and has been part of the creative team for Welsh National Opera Max. Plus, she has visited hundreds of schools, libraries, small theatres and community centres throughout Wales performing with Puppet Theatre Wales in English and in Welsh.

Bully Goat Griff is available through Ms Latimer's website at www.helynlatimerauthor.com

Bully Goat Griff was published this month [March] and will shortly be available to buy in book shops.

It is hoped that the book will also serve as a valuable resource for personal, social and health education in schools.