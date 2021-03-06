A DRUG dealer is facing a long prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.
Darren Willis, 35, of Ebbw View Terrace, Newbridge, admitted possessing the class A drugs with intent to supply.
He also pleaded guilty to producing ecstasy and dealing with goods with fraudulent intent.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the offences took place last year.
Willis’ sentence was adjourned until March 24.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Nicola Jones.