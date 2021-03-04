THE number of patients with coronavirus in Gwent hospitals has fallen to its lowest number since September in the last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 152 people with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, or people who are recovering from the virus, have been in hospital in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area each day.

That is down from 279 last week, and 423 the week before.

It is also the lowest weekly average seen in Gwent since September 28, when the average was 88.

The number of new admissions to hospital has also fallen across the region again.

However, it remains one of the highest in Wales, making up 39 per cent of the nation's average admissions last week.

An average of 22 new coronavirus patients entered Gwent hospitals each day last week, out of 56 across the country.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has changed since the start of the second wave in September

Nationally, the numbers in Wales have continued to fall.

In the past seven days the average number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is 1,518, down from 1,773.

While on average, 56 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales due to coronavirus each day over the last seven days, down from 59 last week.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has changed since the start of the second wave in September

Speaking on Monday, first minister Mark Drakeford was optimistic about the progress being made across Wales.

He said the country can look forward to “more positive days and weeks ahead” following signs that the worst of the second wave of coronavirus has passed.

Mr Drakeford said the improving public health situation opened up the possibility of restoring “other freedoms” at next week’s review of restrictions to go alongside the return to schools for all primary pupils.

He also suggested the Welsh hospitality sector, including pubs and restaurants, could reopen at a similar time to other UK countries later in the spring.

The first minister added: “On Friday of next week I hope to be standing here still with things improving, still with headroom to do more, bringing more children back to school, thinking what other freedoms we can restore.”