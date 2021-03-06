THE majority of residents agree with Gwent Police's approach of explaining coronavirus regulations to people who are found to be breaking them rather than issuing fines straight away, according to a survey.

A survey of 1,259 residents, conducted by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, agreed with the policy of education and encouragement, with enforcement only being used as a last resort or for deliberate breaches of the regulations.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said this had been the right approach. 29 per cent disagreed with this approach, while 15 per cent were unsure.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “Policing a pandemic is incredibly complex. Some residents feel very strongly that enforcement by the police should be stronger, while others disagree with restrictions and think there should be no enforcement at all.

“Getting it right has been a difficult balancing act and it hasn’t been helped by different regulations in England and Wales. However, this survey tells us that, overall, we have been getting it right.

“I would like to thank Gwent Police officers for their dedication and hard work, putting themselves at risk every day to keep residents safe. I would also like to thank residents for playing their part in helping us to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Wales currently remains in alert level four and the Welsh Government has stated that restrictions could be eased in a few weeks’ time if transmission rates continue to fall.

“We are in a much better place now than we were at the beginning of the year and the roll out of the vaccine is proceeding well but for now the advice remains the same,” said Mr Cuthbert. “Residents should continue to stay home as much as possible and travel only when necessary. Exercise for most people should start and end at home.

“Please continue to listen to the advice from trusted sources such as local councils and Public Health Wales. Follow the guidelines, stay safe, and help save lives.”