MULTIPLE police cars, fire engines and paramedics were at the scene of a collision in Cwmbran this afternoon.

Fetty Place in Two Locks is currently closed to traffic, and no-one is seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “At approximately 14.20pm today, officers responded to a report of a RTC where a vehicle had hit a wall in the area of Coed Glad, Cwmbran.

“The driver was treated by the ambulance service at the scene and they have since discharged him.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "At approximately 2:31pm on the 4th of March 2021, we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Coed Glas, Two Locks, Cwmbran.

"Crews from Cwmbran and Malpas attended the scene alongside paramedics.

"A stop message was received at approximately 2:42pm."