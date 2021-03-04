MULTIPLE police cars, fire engines and paramedics were at the scene of a collision in Cwmbran this afternoon.
Fetty Place in Two Locks is currently closed to traffic, and no-one is seriously injured.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “At approximately 14.20pm today, officers responded to a report of a RTC where a vehicle had hit a wall in the area of Coed Glad, Cwmbran.
“The driver was treated by the ambulance service at the scene and they have since discharged him.”
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "At approximately 2:31pm on the 4th of March 2021, we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Coed Glas, Two Locks, Cwmbran.
"Crews from Cwmbran and Malpas attended the scene alongside paramedics.
"A stop message was received at approximately 2:42pm."