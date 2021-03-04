ITV has announced a bumper summer TV schedule as they confirmed Love Island will return to our screens.

The show will return after being pulled last summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV also confirmed they will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2021 Championships as well as screening a string of new dramas starring critically-acclaimed actors such as Top Boy's Noel Clarke in Viewpoint and Coronation Street’s Katherine Kelly in Innocent.

Noel Clarke (PA)

Ross Kemp and Kate Garraway are among the stars leading ITV’s factual offering.

Good Morning Britain host, Kate, will open up about her family’s challenging year amid her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle while ex-Eastender Ross Kemp will track down Britain’s tiger kings.

ITV have also confirmed three brand new entertainment shows including a spin-off of The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be replacing Rita Ora alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

Oti Mabuse will be taking up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall on The Masked Dancer. (PA)

On being picked to judge the new series, Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Vernon Kay will host a new game show, Game of Talents, while former I’m a Celeb campmate and England footballer Ian Wright will host Moneyball.

ITV will also be featuring three shows featuring celebrity duos looking into their family past following the success of Ant and Dec’s DNA journey.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: "There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the

Euros and the return of Love Island, but much more besides."

Kate Garraway will open up on husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle. (PA)

ITV issued a list of other exciting shows coming this summer.