FOLLOWING the success of The Masked Singer, ITV have announced a spin-off show, The Masked Dancer.

This new series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks, leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be replacing Rita Ora alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as they all watch closely to see who knows their sashays from their pliés.

Hosting this most unusual of dance parties will be Joel Dommett.

On being picked to judge the new series, Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

The new format will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

Jonathan Ross said he is unfazed by the change from singing to dancing, describing himself as a bit of an “expert”.

He joked: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Davina McCall said: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?!

“I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk.

“They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

While comedian Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes!

“I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

The Masked Dancer will air late Spring on ITV and the ITV Hub and ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, explained the decision to add a new twist to the show that viewers “can’t get enough” of.

“The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game,” she said.

“The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers.”