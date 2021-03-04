ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A467 in Rogerstone on Wednesday night.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to University Hospital Wales following the accident - at around 7.15pm.

The 21-year-old, from Undy, was discharged later that evening with minor injuries.

Gwent Police is now appealing for information about the crash, following reports a third vehicle could have been involved.

"We're appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the A467, Rogerstone last night (Wednesday, March 3) at approximately 7.15pm," said a police spokeswoman.

"Emergency services attended the scene of the collision that involved a silver BMW 435 and a white Kia Sportage.

"The driver of the BMW 435, a 21-year-old man from Undy, was taken to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff following the collision for medical treatment. He was discharged from hospital last night with minor injuries.

"The driver of the white Kia Sportage, a 33-year-old woman from Herefordshire and her young child were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

"Officers are now investigating the incident and early enquiries suggest a third vehicle may have been involved. We are now asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around the time of the collision to call 101 quoting 2100075648 or to DM us on Facebook or Twitter."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 7.24pm last night, Wednesday, February 3, to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

"We attended scene with two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance.

"One person was taken to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for treatment."