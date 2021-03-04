THE Welsh Government has confirmed First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating “as a precaution” after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Mr Drakeford appeared before the Welsh Affairs Committee on Thursday from an outbuilding at the bottom of his garden, where he lived alone earlier during the pandemic when his wife and mother-in-law were shielding.
This afternoon a Welsh Government spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “The First Minister is self-isolating as a precaution after being in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.”
People are required to self-isolate for ten days if they are asked to by contact tracers under Welsh Government guidelines.
Mr Drakeford is the latest senior British political figure to have to self-isolate during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted Covid-19 during 2020, and was treated in hospital. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had to self-isolate three times.
Explaining why he decided to move into his shed last year, Mr Drakeford said: "On a purely personal level, both my wife and my mother fell ill with coronavirus at a point where I was not able to live at home because they were both vulnerable."
