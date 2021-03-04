A PAEDOPHILE who preyed on boys and subjected them to “horrific sexual abuse” has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Matthew Pearce was locked up after admitting a catalogue of historical and recent offences against children.

The 40-year-old, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to 21 offences, including four counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault.

His appalling crimes took place between 1996 and 2019, prosecutor Roger Griffiths said.

The defendant also admitted possession of indecent images of children.

After Pearce was sentenced, Detective Constable Rhys Lawrence, the officer in the case, said outside Cardiff Crown Court: “Matthew Pearce took advantage of children, both young and old, for his own gratification.

“He preyed upon his young victims’ vulnerability, subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse that no-one – let alone a child – should experience.

“The bravery of Pearce’s victims cannot be understated in coming forward after being subjected to such trauma.

“Without their testimonies, we would not have been able to bring him to justice and secure this conviction.

“I hope that the significant sentence imposed by the courts on Pearce will help the survivors of his abuse to begin the process of moving on and will bring some closure to this awful chapter in their lives.

“I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to come forward to report such appalling crimes.”

DC Lawrence added: “I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there, not only from the police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse, both historic and current and for both adults and children. This help is also accessible to all genders.

“This investigation was incredibly complex. All officers involved in this case have worked professionally and tirelessly to bring Pearce to justice.

“I want to thank all the officers involved for their dedication to securing this conviction for the survivors of Pearce’s abuse.

“Gwent Police takes all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly against children, very seriously.

"If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said Pearce had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Judge Nicola Jones jailed the defendant for 20 years and seven months.

The sentence is made up of a prison term of 13 years and seven months with an extended licence period of seven years.

Pearce will have to register as a sex offender for life.