A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SHANE JOHNS, 30, of Brangwyn Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was jailed for 34 weeks after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public, criminal damage, public disorder and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay £185 in compensation and a surcharge.

RYAN LEE REED, 26, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 32 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, the criminal damage of a Gwent Police van and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay £385 in compensation and a surcharge.

RICHARD PALMER, 39, of Highfield Crescent, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit in Blackwood.

He was ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN PAUL LONG, 43, of Severn Sisters Close, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted harassment.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

CARL ANTHONY MICHAEL FORTUNE, 35, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

REBECCA JANE HOWES, 29, of Llanvair Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK SOUTHHALL, 34, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDRE FRANCESCO ALGIERI, 25, of Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, was ordered to pay £372 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 105mph in a 70mph zone in Newport on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM JAMES NICHOLLS, 25, of Gilchrist Walk, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £234 in a fine and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone while supervising the holder of a provisional licence who was driving a motor vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.