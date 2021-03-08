A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GINTARAS GUDAITIS, 32, of Wingate Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £674 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he solicited another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place in Usk Way.

LEE ANTHONY ROBERTS, 50, of Greene Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than three times the drink drive limit on Eisteddfod Walk.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN PAUL MYLES, 39, of Drayton Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £589 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing wooden posts from Tredegar House in Newport.

THOMAS BRIAN WESTCOTT, 86, of Elim Way, Pontllanfraith, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY LAST, 55, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to making a call to Bron Afon housing association that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He was made the subject of a four-week electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN THOMAS OADLEY, 21, of Brynmawr Road, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay £213 in in costs and a surcharge.

KARL DRUMMOND, 46, of Maindee Road, Cwmfelinfach, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis and public disorder.

VOJTECH FERKO, 33, of Redland Street, Newport, was banned from driving for nine months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £119 in in costs and a surcharge.

ROSS HITCHMAN, 33, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £739 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing perfume, beard trimmers and hair products worth £500 from Asda in Blackwood.