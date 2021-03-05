SOUTH Wales Police stopped a car in Mumbles, near Swansea, after four people travelled to the area to go ghost hunting.
The car was stopped in the early hours of this morning by South Wales Police's Swansea officers.
Four people from Cwmbran, who had come to ghost hunt and view castles, certainly didn't seem to be ''fraid of no Covid-19'.
All were issued with coronavirus fixed penalties.
READ MORE:
The driver of the car also had no insurance and was driving on a provisional licence.
The car was seized.
"A long walk home @DriveInsured," tweeted the police.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment