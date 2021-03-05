TWO mobile Covid-19 testing units have been set up in Torfaen until the middle of March.
These mobile units are in addition to the Local Testing Site, which opened in mid-February to replace the mobile unit at the Old Mill Car Park in Pontypool.
They will be in operation until Tuesday, March 16, from 9am to 4pm.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus patients in Gwent hospitals at lowest number since September.
- First Minister Mark Drakeford enters Covid isolation.
- Case rates down across Gwent as one new death confirmed.
The first unit will be based at Greenmeadow Community Farm every day.
The second until will be based between Union Street Car Park in Abersychan and Blaenavon Ironworks.
The dates are as follows:
- Blaenavon Ironworks: Friday, March 5, to Sunday, March 7; and Friday, March 12, to Sunday, March 14.
- Union Street Car Park: Monday, March 8, to Thursday, March 11; and Monday, March 15, to Tuesday, March 16.
Testing at these mobile units is by appointment only.
If you feel generally unwell or if you have symptoms of coronavirus you can book a test at one of the testing centres in Torfaen by calling 119 between 8am and 6pm or book online at gov.wales
These units are only for Torfaen residents, and you must bring ID and proof of address with you to your test.