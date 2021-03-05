A TAKEAWAY in Abergavenny has been given a written warning after failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.
Grill at the Mill based at The Old Yard on Mill Street has been handed an improvement notice by Monmouthshire County Council following an officer inspection on March 3.
The improvement notice says that officers found that customers were not abiding by social distancing rules while queuing on site and waiting for items.
Customers were also seen drinking on site, which is not currently allowed under current restrictions.
The improvement notice says that staff were allowing customers to exceed the maximum capacity numbers on site.
For the improvement notice to be withdrawn the takeaway outlet will need to implement specific measures.
This includes:
- Creating or revisiting the Covid-19 risk assessment;
- Taking “all reasonable measures” to ensure customers maintain a two-metre distance from everyone on site;
- No food or drink should be consumed on site while under the current restrictions;
- Improvements to signage are required;
- A maximum capacity limit must be set for the site and have measures for controlling entry;
- Staff working within a two-metre distance of each other must wear masks.
Grill at the Mill has until March 11 to make the necessary changes and will face a further inspection to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.
Monmouthshire council has the option to issue a closure notice if venues fail to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.
