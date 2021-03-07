MORRISONS has unveiled a range of ready-made food boxes to help treat your mum this Mother’s Day.

Lockdown rules mean many of us won’t be able to visit our mum in person this year, but luckily, Morrisons has us covered.

The supermarket chain has created a number of thoughtful food boxes to help you say thank you this Mother’s Day, and better yet you will hardly have to lift a finger.

With Mother’s Day on the horizon (March 14, 2021) you can treat the special woman in your life whether it be your mum, grandmother, auntie or friend and it will only cost you £20.

Better yet, delivery is free as the price for delivery is included and can be delivered on the 12th or 13th of March, just in time for Mothering Sunday.

Aidan Buckley, Food Boxes and Eat Fresh Director at Morrisons said: “We know this Mother’s Day will be very different for many, so we wanted to create a food box that helps customers show their mum just how special she is.

“So whether people are at home with mum, or sending her a box ready for a Mother’s Day video call, we hope these tasty treats bring a much deserved smile to her face.”

The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed

The delicious treats inside include Morrisons The Best thick and fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with free range eggs, ready to be stacked with The Best British bacon and a drizzle of The Best 100% Pure Canadian maple syrup.

Here is everything included in The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed:

Morrisons The Best Buttermilk Pancakes 4pk

Morrisons The Best Dry Cured Unsmoked Back Bacon 200g

Morrisons The Best No. 2 Grade Pure Maple Syrup 189ml

Morrisons The Best 100% Fruit Orange With Bits 1L

Morrisons The Best English Breakfast Tea Bags 100s 250g

Morrisons The Best Seeded Bread 400g

Morrisons The Best White Chocolate Cookies 200g

Morrisons The Best 6 Pork Sausages 400g

Afternoon Tea Box

If the special woman in your life is more into afternoon tea than breakfast in bed, Morrisons have also created an Afternoon Tea Box for the same price of £20.

The box includes all the items you need to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea at home, with the option to upgrade to Prosecco for £5.

It has classic sandwich fillers like Egg Mayo and Ham & Cheese, and features some of Morrison’s The Best range with All Butter Sultana Scones, Strawberry Conserve, Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade and Lightly Salted Crisps.

Here is everything included:

Morrisons The Best All Butter Sultana Scone 4 Pack

Rodda's Classic Cornish Clotted Cream 227g

Morrisons The Best Strawberry Conserve 340g

Morrisons Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices 6 Pack

Morrisons Egg Mayonnaise Filler 250g

Greenside Cheese Slices 200g

Morrisons Carvery Honey Roast Ham 150g

Medium White Loaf 800g

Morrisons Red Label Tea Bags 40's

Morrisons Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Pint

Morrisons The Best Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade 750ml

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

To order in time for Mother’s Day head over to the Morrisons website.

