TWO high-ranking Gwent Police officers will not face criminal charges over an alleged incident at a chief constable's leaving party.

Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender, head of CID for Gwent Police, was suspended after a complaint from a woman officer following the retirement bash.

His temporary assistant chief constable Marc Budden was also suspended for alleged misconduct as part of the probe into the alleged sexual assault.

The pair were accused following the leaving do of former Chief Constable Julian Williams as he left the £138,500-a-year role in June 2019.

But prosecutors have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against the two officers - but both could face disciplinary action by Gwent Police.

An investigation was carried out by Avon and Somerset Police and directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct before evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A CPS spokesperson said: "Following a referral of evidence by the IOPC regarding the alleged conduct on two senior police officers, the CPS has decided that our legal test is not met to charge them with any offence.

"We considered the offence of sexual assault against one officer and misconduct in public office and the improper exercise of police powers against the second officer."

It added that the role of the CPS was to make "fair and independent decisions based on the available evidence" and that the complainant has the right to seek a review of their decision.

The IOPC will now be discussing potential disciplinary proceedings with Gwent Police.

An IPOC spokersperson said: "We have been advised by the CPS of its decision not to bring any criminal charges against any Gwent Police officers over their conduct associated with a social event in Cardiff in June 2019.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Avon and Somerset Police and directed by the IOPC, a full file of evidence was sent to the CPS for consideration last year.

"We will now be discussing with Gwent Police potential disciplinary proceedings."

Gwent Police has declined to comment.

Chief Superintendent Warrender joined the force in 1996 and is the head of the criminal investigation department.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Budden joined the force in 1993 and was in charge of neighbourhood policing, partnerships and uniform operations before becoming temporary assistant chief constable.

The champagne and beer farewell party began at the force HQ in Cwmbran before moving onto a nightspot in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

All the high-ranking officers from the 1,300-strong Gwent force were invited to the leaving party for Chief Constable Williams - along with another chief constable from the neighbouring South Wales force.

At the time a police source said: "It is shocking. The last thing you expect is a crime at a chief constable's leaving party where all the senior officers would have been there.

"A lot of police leaving dos are a bit boozy and this was no different - but Julian Williams is a good chief and this will really upset him. He wouldn't want this linked to his name.

"A lot of officers are disgusted that there are double standards at top senior levels."

Former Chief Constable Williams, 56, spent two years in the top role at the force which has its HQ in Croesyceiliog.

He had racked up 30 years in service including 25 years with South Wales Police.

The officer was appointed Chief Constable of Gwent Police on August 1, 2017 after first joining as Assistant Chief Constable.

His said his aim in the role was to prioritise dealing with complex crime while maintaining a community-based force.

After announcing his retirement he praised Gwent Police officers for their "energy and professionalism."