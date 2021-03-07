A PENARTH bookstore has announced an online event with rugby legend Gareth Thomas.
The sporting icon will talk to broadcaster Carolyn Hitt about his new memoir, Stronger, at the online event hosted by Griffin Books.
A legend on and off the pitch, Mr Thomas - known to many as 'Alfie' - played rugby union for Bridgend, Celtic Warriors, Toulouse and Cardiff Blues, winning 100 international caps for Wales and captaining the British and Irish Lions.
In 2009, he announced publicly that he is gay and was voted the most influential gay person by Stonewall that year.
In Stronger, he shares how he has managed to deal with the adversity life has thrown at him over the years, from his time at school to his difficult announcement in 2019 that he is living with HIV.
His incredible willingness to expose his deepest emotional frailties as a man and come through even stronger as a result have made him a national hero and a role model.
The event will take place on Thursday, April 8, at 8pm via Zoom.
Tickets cost £20.00 per household and include a signed copy of Stronger. To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/griffinbooks or contact Griffin Books at info@griffinbooks.co.uk.