THE all-Wales coronavirus rolling weekly case rate has halved in a little over three weeks, to just above 50 per 100,000, as the outlook continues to brighten with a further lockdown review due next week.

And rates in Gwent continue to fall, with the rate for the whole Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - for the week ending February 28 - at 60.3 per 100,000.

One new coronavirus death has been confirmed today in Gwent, among 12 across Wales.

And there have been 30 new cases confirmed in Gwent, out of 230 in Wales.

Today's newly confirmed death in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) takes the total here since the pandemic began to 943, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is 5,378.

There have been 40,402 confirmed cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, out of 204,692 across Wales. Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Caerphilly, 13; Newport, 11; Blaenau Gwent, two; Monmouthshire, two; Torfaen, two.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - for the week to February 28 - is 50.6 per 100,000 population.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 967,042 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 154,809 of these have had a second dose.

Blaenau Gwent (50.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to February 28, and the 11th lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (43.3) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (76.8 per 100,000) has the highest rate in Gwent to that date, and the third highest rate in Wales. Torfaen (58.5) has the seventh highest rate in Wales, and Newport (56.9) has the eighth highest rate in Wales.

Ceredigion, with 19.3 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (19.9) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to February 27.

Gwynedd (89.1) and Conwy (83.6) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 28, was 5.4 per cent. Caerphilly (7.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 35

Gwynedd - 18

Flintshire - 17

Anglesey - 14

Conwy - 14

Wrexham - 14

Caerphilly - 13

Merthyr Tydfil - 12

Newport - 11

Swansea - 11

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 10

Carmarthenshire - nine

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Denbighshire - seven

Vale of Glamorgan - seven

Bridgend - six

Powys - six

Pembrokeshire - three

Blaenau Gwent - two

Monmouthshire - two

Torfaen - two

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - six

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.