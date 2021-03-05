A PROLIFIC criminal barred from entering most of Newport city centre has lost his appeal against his jail sentence for breaching the ban.

Arnis Nassa, who has 72 previous convictions for 155 offences, broke a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) just days after it was imposed.

The 40-year-old admitted the breach but was fighting to overturn the eight-week prison term he was handed at Newport Magistrates’ Court last month.

During Nassa’s appeal hearing, Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, told how he violated the CBO during the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how two police officers on patrol spotted the appellant walking with a “female friend” on Francis Drive which he was prohibited from entering.

Gwent Police released a map showing the area Arnis Nassa was banned from entering

Nassa, of Dolphin Street, Pill, Newport, was arrested and appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court that morning.

He was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to the breach.

Judge Martin Brown also activated a four-week suspended prison sentence for stealing an electric toothbrush from Wilko in Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Nassa was locked up for a total of eight weeks.

David Pinnell, representing him, said: “The appeal against the sentence is brought on the basis that this was a minor breach and that it was unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

“The appellant was in Francis Drive, 87 yards from his home in Dolphin Street, as he was going to get some food from a takeaway.

“He was living at his parents’ address at the time.

“Mr Nassa had had nowhere else to go for food and there are a lot of premises near the police station and the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“It was a brief and minor breach and we say it was dealt with more seriously than it should have.”

The case was heard in front of Judge Christopher Vosper QC who was sitting with two magistrates.

They rejected the appeal.

The court heard that the majority of Nassa’s previous convictions were for theft but they also include fraud, violence and drugs offences.

When the CBO was brought into force in early February, Gwent Police’s PC Chris Butt, a crime and disorder reduction officer, said: “We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city.

“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals involved in numerous offences.”

The order banned Nassa from entering most of the Pill area as well as Baneswell and the city centre.