This week's theme is blue and as always our South Wales Argus Camera Club members really rose to the challenge. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club
Bee: Pebble hiding. Picture: Mollie Scourfield
Stunning: Before sunrise on the Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott
Wow: A kingfisher with a Bullhead for dinner on the River Usk. Picture: Paul Joy
Silhouette: A plant in the frost. Picture: Rhiann Young
Artwork: Nigel Francis spotted this blue face on a wall
Blue: Boats on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Pontymoile. Picture: David James
Water: Sailing at Llangdegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Angela Shipp
Flower: Clematis in Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee Morgan
Insect: A damselfly at Magor Marsh. Picture: Ian Agland
Reflection: Pen Y Fan Pond. Picture: Katrine Wright