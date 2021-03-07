This week's theme is blue and as always our South Wales Argus Camera Club members really rose to the challenge. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Bee: Pebble hiding. Picture: Mollie Scourfield

Stunning: Before sunrise on the Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott

Wow: A kingfisher with a Bullhead for dinner on the River Usk. Picture: Paul Joy

Silhouette: A plant in the frost. Picture: Rhiann Young

Artwork: Nigel Francis spotted this blue face on a wall

Blue: Boats on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Pontymoile. Picture: David James

Water: Sailing at Llangdegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Angela Shipp

Flower: Clematis in Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee Morgan

Insect: A damselfly at Magor Marsh. Picture: Ian Agland

Reflection: Pen Y Fan Pond. Picture: Katrine Wright