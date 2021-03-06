MOST people are working longer hours because they are based at home, often not having time for a lunch break, new research suggests.
Workers are also spending an average of just over £1,000 on converting their bedroom into an office, a survey indicated.
The poll of 2,000 workers by hotel chain Travelodge found that more than half have reconfigured their bedroom to become a “bedoffice”, spending money on new furniture, equipment and accessories.
MORE NEWS:
- Monmouth outdoor education centre Hilston Park up for sale
- Abergavenny adult novelties store Lavish Love is on the way
- Cheeky burglar jailed for Ebbw Vale burglaries
The main purchases included a comfy high back executive chair, a spacious desk with lots of drawers, ambient room lighting, a printer, plants – and a jar of biscuits.
A third of respondents said they have created an artistic feature wall so they have an interesting backdrop for their Zoom calls.
Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said workers were taking inspiration from hotels to convert their bedrooms.
“It’s an ideal workable solution when space is limited at home,” she said.
Almost nine out of 10 of those polled said they were working longer hours and were using their normal commuter time as part of their working day.
Around a fifth said they do not take a lunch break because they were too absorbed in their work.