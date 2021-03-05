SEVEN new electric vehicle charge points have been installed in Torfaen.
The dual electric vehicle 22kw fast charging units are part of a Gwent-wide project, through which each council was awarded a share of £459,000 funding from the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), to set up the points.
Across Gwent, 62 new charging points have been installed at 34 sites.
The charge points have been installed in the following car parks:
- Trosnant Street lower car park, Pontypool, NP4 8AT;
- Clarence Place car park, Pontypool, NP4 8AU;
- Station Road, Griffithstown, NP4 5JL;
- Llanyrafon car park, Cwmbran, NP44 8HR;
- Fairwater Square Neighbourhood Centre, Cwmbran NP44 4TA;
- Abersychan Neighbourhood Centre, NP4 7AG;
- James Street, Blaenavon, NP4 9EJ.
These are in addition to the 10 electric vehicle charging points which opened across the borough in January.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We’re very pleased to announce that these new electric vehicle charge points are now operational. Lowering carbon emissions is a key priority for the Council; we hope the new charging points will encourage more residents to consider purchasing electric vehicles, as well as assisting current owners.
“Whilst we remind residents that only essential journeys should be undertaken during the current pandemic, we hope that the new charge points will make required travel much more accessible for owners of electric vehicles.”
You can find all the locations of the charge points using zap-map.com/live.