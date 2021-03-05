A MAN is in police custody after threatening officers with what appeared to be guns.
However, the firearms turned out to be fakes.
The 29-year-old was wielding the fake uzi and handgun (pictured) this morning in Barry.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Everyday our officers have to make split second decision using their skills, training and professional judgement.
"Unbeknown to the officers, the firearms were not real, using expert threat assessments they were able to bring the incident to a safe ending.
"Thankfully situations like this are very rare."
The 29 year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
