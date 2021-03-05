Follow our live coverage of the incident here.

EMERGENCY service crews are currently dealing with a serious incident in Treorchy and have reported "a number of casualties".

The incident, in Baglan Street, Treorchy, occurred at approximately midday today.

South Wales Police are on-scene.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

In a statement, South Wales Police said that updates will be released when they are available.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact 101 immediately and give reference *077519.

More follows. 