EMERGENCY service crews are currently dealing with a serious incident in Treorchy and have reported "a number of casualties".
The incident, in Baglan Street, Treorchy, occurred at approximately midday today.
South Wales Police are on-scene.
Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.
The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
In a statement, South Wales Police said that updates will be released when they are available.
Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact 101 immediately and give reference *077519.
