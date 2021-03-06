CHEPSTOW Town Council has launched a new initiative to help shape the future of the town, and is inviting residents to have their say.

Under its Future Chepstow concept, the town council has set out to prepare a Chepstow Place Plan, which, through engagement with the community, will give residents a say in how the town develops over the next 10 to 15 years.

Place Plans have been introduced by Welsh Government as a way of encouraging greater engagement in local decision making.

Although the Place Plan will be mainly about planning related issues, it can also address broader, well-being issues (such as traffic and transport, community cohesion, and mitigating climate change) and go further to include practical projects to make Chepstow a better place to live.

Over the next 18 months the town council want to engage with all those who live and work in the town as part of building the Chepstow Place Plan.

In this way the resultant plan will contribute to shaping and informing developments in Chepstow that reflect the needs and aspirations of the community.

Cllr Tom Kirton, who is on the Working Group for the Place Plan, said: “We hope that as many local people as possible get involved in putting this plan together. It will influence what happens in the town over the next 10-15 years.

“It will contain planning guidance that will go to Monmouthshire County Council for formal adoption and will link into the Local Development Plan for the County.

“The views and evidence we collect will also be valuable in attracting investment into the town”.

The Place Plan work is led by Chepstow Town Council and will be supported by Place Plan specialists Planning Aid Wales and Place Studio.

A Planning Aid Wales spokesman said: “A Place Plan is an important document that allows the community to influence decisions about the future of their area.

“As project consultants, we are excited to be supporting Chepstow Town Council and to be working directly with local community groups and residents over the coming months.

“To begin the process of preparing the plan local groups, organisations and schools are being asked for feedback. We are also going to build up an interactive map – with the help of people who live and work in Chepstow.”

Visit futurechepstow.co.uk to add your thoughts onto the map at the 'get involved' and to find out more.