FOUR young drug dealers have been locked up after they were caught trafficking cocaine and cannabis in the Gwent valleys.

Connor Jones, 23, Connor Cooper, 20, Ross Davies, and Mitchell Griffiths, both 18, were arrested after drug raids were carried out at their homes before Christmas.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer told how four warrants were executed in the Caerphilly area on December 8, 2020.

Connor Jones

He said the defendants were not part of a gang and were linked as a result of a separate police investigation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Gwent Police detectives connected them to the supply of class A and class B drugs after analysing their mobile phones.

Mr Fryer said: “All of them were involved as street dealers.

“Police found an iPhone under Jones’ bed and 2.38g of cocaine in a shoebox.

Connor Cooper

“Davies said he would deliver anywhere and everywhere.”

All the defendants admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offences were committed between January 1 and December 8 last year.

Ed Mitchard, representing Jones, Cooper and Davies, said his clients had all pleaded guilty to the offences.

Ross Davies

He added that Cooper and Davies were men of previous good character with no convictions recorded against them.

Susan Ferrier, mitigating for Griffiths, said: “The defendant’s offending took place at a time when he was aged 17.

“He comes from a respectable family and he has brought shame and embarrassment on them and has made some seriously poor choices.”

Mitchell Griffiths

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, said: “Dealing in class A drugs is so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“The courts sees time and again the disastrous effects of drug taking.”

Jones, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for two years.

Cooper, 20, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was also handed an immediate custodial term of two years.

Davies, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for 20 months.

Griffiths, of Ty'n Y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was also ordered to serve an immediate custodial term of 20 months.

All the defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge upon their release.

There was no application for a Proceeds of Crime Act application.