EMERGENCY service crews are dealing with a serious incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf and have reported "a number of casualties".

South Wales Police said officers were dealing with "a serious incident" which happened in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at about midday on Friday.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

One neighbour said she saw “quite a few police cars” arrive in the area and knew it must be “something serious”.

05.03.21 Police Incident, Rhonnda -Police forensic examiners at the scene of serious incident involving a number of casualties outside the Blue Sky takeaway on Baglan Street in Treorchy, Rhondda, South Wales. Credit: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Mavis Wakeford, 79, told the PA news agency: “It’s quiet, nothing like this has ever happened. I’ve lived here all my life and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

She added: “It’s something serious, obviously, it’s got to be, hasn’t it?”

The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

05.03.21 Police Incident, Rhonnda -Police forensic examiners at the scene of serious incident involving a number of casualties outside the Blue Sky takeaway on Baglan Street in Treorchy, Rhondda, South Wales. Credit: Huw Evans Picture Agency

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today, Friday 05 March at 12.00pm to an incident at an address in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy.

"We attended scene with one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, our hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance."

Councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, has said: “I have been informed of the major incident in Ynyswen and want to thank the emergency services for the significant attendance which is ongoing. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident but please avoid the area until emergency services leave the location.”