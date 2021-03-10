MAPS comparing the current situation in the spread of coronavirus with that of eight weeks ago show a huge improvement across South Wales in the past month.
The UK Government graphic shows how infection rates in every area have fallen since the turn of the new year.
On the map, lighter, green colours show low infection rates - the number of positive cases per 100,000 people - while darker blues show higher rates, with purple being the highest rates of infection.
Greens show a rate of below 99 infections per 100,000 people, light blue is 100-199, dark blue 200--399 and purple shows a rate of 400 and higher.
The map, compares the rates in the seven days to January 1 (left), with the seven days to February 26 (right).
All areas saw a drop during that time period, with the fall in Blaenau Gwent proving to be one of the most pronounced, as it fell four categories.
The fall comes as Wales' vaccine programme continues to grow.
READ MORE:
More than 200,000 vaccines have now been administered in Gwent.
A health board spokesman said: “Just 24 days after we announced that we had administered over 100,000 vaccines, we are incredibly delighted to announce the fantastic news that we have now given over 200,000 vaccinations (combination of first and second doses).
“We are so proud of our vaccination teams including GPs and our mobile teams who are working extremely hard administering vaccines as safely and quickly as possible.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience, understanding and continued support as we work through our priority lists.”