A MUCH-LOVED cherry blossom tree has been cut down in Greenmeadow, due to it causing damage to the path.
Residents were surprised to find the tree, at the end of Marlborough Road and Warwick Close, being removed by the council’s forestry team last week.
Torfaen council said the decision was made to cut the tree down because it’s roots were damaging the path.
One resident said: “I don’t buy that. [The pavement] been like that for 40 years, why now?
“The tree has been there about 40 or 50 years and it’s still healthy.
“The bees love it.
“They didn’t consult us [residents] about it. It didn’t need to come out.
“It’s ecocide, we all love this tree and were looking forward to its white blossom after a miserable year.”
A council spokesperson said: “The council’s forestry team removed the tree due to the tree roots damaging the public footway.
“If the tree had been left, and the footway reinstated the roots would have been damaged and the tree would have not survived.”