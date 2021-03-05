CONCERNS have been raised about protected trees being felled in Bassaleg.
Some members of the public were alarmed when trees near the Junction 28 restaurant (Station Approach, Bassaleg, Newport) were being felled - despite being covered by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs).
A TPO protects specific trees – or a particular area – from deliberate damage and destruction.
However, a spokesman for Newport City Council has confirmed that the trees are covered by TPOs, but the felling was necessary due to the trees having a the disease ash dieback. This means the trees were dying and could have become dangerous if they had not been felled.
This disease is also why trees on Caerleon Road were cut down in 2020.
A Gwent Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at about 9.20am on Thursday after residents reported the trees were being felled illegally.
“Officers attended but after speaking with the landowner, no offences were identified,” he said.
The felling was being carried out by the company EcoVigour. The company was contacted for comment.