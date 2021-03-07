IT'S always interesting to look back at our surroundings to see how they have changed over the years.

This week we are featuring a picture of George Street Bridge in Newport being built.

The bridge was built just over 50 years ago.

Here's what some of our readers said about this picture when we published it a few years ago.

The picture shows George Street as it was leading to the new bridge, probably recently built. Lots of new buildings, particularly near the bridge, with George Street Furnishers on the left.

New buildings now replace the old Coal Wharf and scrap dealers, though just off the picture to the right is still the Old Octopus Bridge.

Jim Dyer, Newport

This is Newport’s George Street Bridge that crosses the River Usk.

This was built between 1962 and 1964 to ease the traffic on the town bridge.

The picture dates from approx 1963 before construction had been completed - see the old style Mini and the Lambretta, the favourite transport of the Mods.

This bridge was the first cantilever bridge in Britain. To build this bridge and access roads, houses in George Street and Wharf Road had to be demolished.

As an apprentice working in the old Newport Power Station, I had a grandstand view of the construction.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The picture is of George Street, the side street is New Ruperra Street. The house that was there was a shop which the Keers family run. Opposite is George Street warehouse which used to be Griffiths Clothing factory.

Further on was a pub called The Railway Hotel, now demolished, and Lower George Street where my family lived. There used to be railway trucks passing the houses and we all had to move as George Street Bridge was going to be built.

On the right they built students flats and on the left you can see the Castle Bingo. The bridge goes on to Wharf Road.

Mrs M Reardon, Newport