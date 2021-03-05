A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has died in following an incident in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

South Wales Police described the death as “sudden” and said the cause of death had not yet been confirmed.

Officers were called to a premises in Baglan Street, in the village of Ynyswen, at about midday on Friday to reports of a stabbing.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Police said the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack and it is understood that those involved are known to each other.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Rich Jones, from South Wales Police, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident which has caused significant shock and concern for both the local and wider community.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the exact circumstances that have led to the tragic death of this young girl.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we can confirm that those involved are understood to know each other and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“There will be a significant police presence in Baglan Street over the weekend but we will reopen the road at the earliest opportunity.

“In the meantime, the support and understanding of the local community is very much appreciated.”

Witnesses or anybody with information is urged to contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting occurrence *077519.