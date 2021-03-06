THERE have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, but seven have been confirmed throughout Wales.
This brings the total deaths across Wales to 5,385 according to Public Health Wales. The ABUHB death toll remains at 943.
Across Wales, there have been another 195 new coronavirus cases confirmed – bringing the national total to 204,886. 33 of these were recorded in the ABUHB region.
Torfaen recorded no new cases of coronavirus. Caerphilly recorded 19, the second highest new cases in Wales, while Newport recorded eight, Monmouthshire four and Blaenau Gwent two.
The all-Wales rolling case rate remains below 50 per 100,000 – currently standing at 48.
The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are located in the following areas:
Cardiff – 22
Caerphilly – 19
Conwy – 14
Flintshire – 14
Gwynedd – 14
Wrexham – 13
Swansea – 13
Merthyr Tydfil – 12
Carmarthenshire – 10
Denbighshire – 9
Newport – 8
Bridgend – 8
Neath Port Talbot – 8
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 7
Anglesey – 6
Vale of Glamorgan – 5
Monmouthshire – 4
Blaenau Gwent – 2
Ceredigion – 2
Pembrokeshire - 2
Torfaen – 0
Powys - 0
