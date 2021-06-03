South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

How the action unfolded: Ospreys v Dragons - Ryan's men upset the odds

Menu

AS IT HAPPENED: Ospreys v Dragons in the PRO14

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - The Dragons aim for a first win since the start of December.
  • - Ospreys boss opening exchanges and Joe Davies is shown yellow.
  • - Dragons hold firm and Aaron Wainwright crosses for the opening try.
  • - Keiran Williams responds to put the Ospreys 10-7 up at the break.
  • - Jonah Holmes scores a cracker but Keiran Williams quickly responds.
  • - Ashton Hewitt canters over for the Dragons' third try to level the scores.
  • - Holmes scores his second to earn the bonus and the lead.
  • - Hewitt gets a clincher.