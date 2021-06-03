How the action unfolded: Ospreys v Dragons - Ryan's men upset the odds

AS IT HAPPENED: Ospreys v Dragons in the PRO14
- - The Dragons aim for a first win since the start of December.
- - Ospreys boss opening exchanges and Joe Davies is shown yellow.
- - Dragons hold firm and Aaron Wainwright crosses for the opening try.
- - Keiran Williams responds to put the Ospreys 10-7 up at the break.
- - Jonah Holmes scores a cracker but Keiran Williams quickly responds.
- - Ashton Hewitt canters over for the Dragons' third try to level the scores.
- - Holmes scores his second to earn the bonus and the lead.
- - Hewitt gets a clincher.
