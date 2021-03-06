THE 16-year-old girl who died in Treorchy yesterday has been named as South Wales Police launch a murder investigation.

Her name is Wenjing XU and her family have paid tribute to her 'gentle soul.'

The family are being supported by specialist officers and released the following tribute: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

The incident which led to Wenjing's death happened on Baglan Street in Treorchy yesterday, Friday, March 5. South Wales Police has now confirmed it is a murder investigation which is being led by a he force's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Two people have been arrested - a 31-year-old man who was known to the victim had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 38-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both are currently in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries sustained during the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: “Following completion of the post mortem examination we are now able to confirm that we are treating Wenjing’s death as murder”.

He added: “This is a tragic and shocking incident - our thoughts are with Wenjing’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. I can reassure the community that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"I remain grateful for the support we have received from the local community during our enquiries.”

Witnesses or anybody with information can submit it using the Major Investigations Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B30-PO1

Alternatively they can contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence *077519.