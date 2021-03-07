IT wasn’t just long-suffering Dragons supporters that were off their feet when Ashton Hewitt raced over to seal victory against the Ospreys, so was a Cardiff schoolboy after the winger sent him a message straight down the camera lens.

Hewitt brought up a century of appearances for the Rodney Parade region in style with a second-half double in the 31-20 upset in Bridgend.

When Rhodri Williams put the speedster in the clear with an inside pass in the 76th minute it gave him the opportunity to go under the sticks and then produce a new celebration, inspired by youngster Ali Sharif.

Hewitt is an inspirational figure thanks to his work surrounding racism and discrimination.

That led to a memorable trip to the capital, close to Cardiff City Stadium, to talk to pupils.

“I went to Fitzalan High School to see a boy called Ali and he quickly turned into a rugby fan when I turned up in his classroom!” said the 26-year-old.

“I asked what I could do for him and he said a try celebration, so I asked what he wanted it to be and he did it and said ‘A for Ashton and Ali!’.

“I haven’t scored in a while so thought that I’d do it and send the picture off to him. After my first try I forgot to do it and ran back thinking that he wasn’t going to be happy but luckily Rhods put me in for a second.”

Hewitt headed to Leckwith after Ali’s words struck a chord.

“He is a black young boy and sent me a letter that prompted me to go to the school,” said Hewitt.

“He was quite emotional in his letter and said that some of his experiences made him scared, so I was keen to go and see him.

“That letter was probably one of the biggest things that has hit me throughout this journey in terms of racism and equality. I was really glad that I did because he is a great kid and I can’t wait to see him again.

“It was an amazing experience. Hopefully soon the [coronavirus] restrictions will get lifted again and I can go to see him again and show him the celebration that he inspired.”