HERE are today’s coronavirus statistics for Wales.
There were 18 new deaths recorded across Wales, taking the total to 5,403 according to Public Health Wales.
There were 152 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Wales. This brings the national total to 205,038.
Gwent figures
None of the new deaths recorded were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – which covers Gwent. The total deaths in this region remains at 943.
25 of the new 152 cases were recorded in the region. There were nine new cases each in Caerphilly and Newport, three each in Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen and just one in Monmouthshire.
MORE NEWS:
- Treorchy incident now a murder investigation as 16-year-old named
- This area of Gwent is likely to become a new coronavirus hotspot
- We're in it Together: Free online information for dementia patients and families
Where does this rank among the Wales-wide cases?
Five local authority areas in Wales recorded higher cases than Caerphilly and Newport. Here are all of the new cases in each local authority in Wales.
Gwynedd – 14
Cardiff – 12
Powys – 12
Conwy – 11
Wrexham – 10
Caerphilly – 9
Newport – 9
Flintshire – 9
Vale of Glamorgan – 8
Swansea – 8
Anglesey – 6
Denbighshire – 6
Merthyr Tydfil – 6
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 6
Carmarthenshire – 5
Blaenau Gwent – 3
Torfaen – 3
Bridgend – 3
Neath Port Talbot – 3
Monmouthshire – 1
Pembrokeshire – 1
Ceredigion – 0
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment